Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

