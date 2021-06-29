Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 555,996 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,996 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 7.22% of Apogee Enterprises worth $76,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.58.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

