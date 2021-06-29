Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,308,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,860,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.26% of Roblox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,295 shares of company stock valued at $56,298,147.

Roblox stock opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.79. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

