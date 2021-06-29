Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.49. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 17,887 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

