Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.49. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 17,887 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.55.
Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)
Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.
See Also: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.