Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

FRPT stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $79.13 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -674.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,924,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,856. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after acquiring an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

