Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,651. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

