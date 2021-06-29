FS Bancorp Stock to Split on Thursday, July 15th (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of FSBW opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.52.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,183.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $262,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

