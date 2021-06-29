FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Cut by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after acquiring an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

