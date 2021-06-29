FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 205.5% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of FUJIY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.58. 8,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,497. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $73.95.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

