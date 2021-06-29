FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 205.5% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of FUJIY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.58. 8,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,497. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $73.95.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
