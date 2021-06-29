FY2025 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.52.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE AKR opened at $21.94 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 365.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $167,000.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

