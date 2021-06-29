G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-$2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.130 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

