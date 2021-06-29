Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,885,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAXY stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Get Galaxy Next Generation alerts:

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.