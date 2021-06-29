GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of TSE GDI traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,056. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$28.00 and a 12-month high of C$59.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.42.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$392.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.