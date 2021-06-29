Gear Energy Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gear Energy in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

TSE GXE opened at C$0.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$216.47 million and a PE ratio of 6.51.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.23 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$92,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,199,094. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $98,865.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

