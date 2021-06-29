Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $217.90 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $217.90 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00020038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00683550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039045 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 218,282,406 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

