Gems (GEM) Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Gems has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $234,330.29 and $191.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.08 or 0.00691172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00039403 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars.

