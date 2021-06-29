Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $39.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK opened at $18.35 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $4,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.