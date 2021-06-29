Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $348.67.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $409.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.30. Generac has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $412.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,870 shares of company stock worth $11,898,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

