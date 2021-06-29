General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 365.0% in June

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 365.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GAM stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 93,053 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 123,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 143.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 103,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 664.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

