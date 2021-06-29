General Electric (LON:GEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Electric (LON:GEC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 13.15 ($0.17). General Electric shares last traded at GBX 12.90 ($0.17), with a volume of 38,043 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -8.83%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

