General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

