General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 385,652 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $311,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of GM stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

