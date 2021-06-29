Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 121,712 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,712 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Spirit Airlines worth $58,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

