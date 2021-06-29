Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,708 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $60,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.96. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.