Geode Capital Management LLC Has $56.45 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $56,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HXL stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.62 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

