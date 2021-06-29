Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.48 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Rogers worth $57,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $29,893,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $7,842,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $9,095,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $197.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.86. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROG. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

