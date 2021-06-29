Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.52 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677,586 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Flowserve worth $60,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 167.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 38.4% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 134,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

NYSE:FLS opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.79. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

