Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in June

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

GIGA opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Giga-tronics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.