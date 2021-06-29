Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in June

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
GIGA opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Giga-tronics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Giga-tronics Company Profile
