Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Purchases 5,848 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $386.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.00, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

