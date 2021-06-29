Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GL opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

