Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 7,127 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 1,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,432. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,059 shares of company stock worth $10,252,467. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

