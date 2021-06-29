Globeflex Capital L P Acquires Shares of 13,521 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.08% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HY stock opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $102.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

