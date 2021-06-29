Globeflex Capital L P Acquires Shares of 18,494 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCH stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

