Globeflex Capital L P Buys 15,579 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 600.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

GOLF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

