Globeflex Capital L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.11% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after acquiring an additional 295,712 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSII shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,017. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $884.28 million, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.