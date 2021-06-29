Globeflex Capital L P Invests $1.30 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLI opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

