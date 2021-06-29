Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 100 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,148.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,482,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,829,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,696 shares of company stock valued at $48,165,503. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MORN traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,076. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

