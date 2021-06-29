GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 15,229 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50.

On Thursday, April 15th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

