GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Update

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 197,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE GOAC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,907. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84. GO Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in GO Acquisition by 46.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 535,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 168,562 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

