GoByte (GBX) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $441,041.53 and $836.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000079 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars.

