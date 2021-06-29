Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 1,193,081 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $13,325,705.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $17,111,261.11.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $8,922,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,268,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

