Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Down 0.8%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.36 and last traded at C$7.42. 164,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 528,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.

Several research firms have commented on FOOD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.

The company has a market capitalization of C$543.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

