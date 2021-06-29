GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 1.22. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 14.4% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

