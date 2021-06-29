Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Graham worth $33,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 870.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2,314.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $627.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $650.65. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $328.81 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

