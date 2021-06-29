Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 322.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

GRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £299.52 ($391.32).

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 288.40 ($3.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 21.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

