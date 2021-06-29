Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$95.00 at Raymond James

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.56.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

GRT.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 55,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,050. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$68.39 and a 1 year high of C$85.78.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.