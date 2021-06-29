Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GRFS opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. Analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4385 dividend. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 242.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grifols in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

