Grin (GRIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.82 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $19.06 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,115.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,188.53 or 0.06059740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.08 or 0.01448338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00402015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00152997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.08 or 0.00606615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00426184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00346213 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 77,085,900 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

