GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GSI Technology by 44.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in GSI Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.79. GSI Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 77.55%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

