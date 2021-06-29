Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 37,161 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

JNPR stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,142 shares of company stock worth $3,538,680. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

